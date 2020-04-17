Greene County sheriff organizes social distancing fire truck parade

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Families in Greene County will be able to enjoy a fire truck parade Saturday, social distancing style.
Greene County Sheriff Steve Smith is teaming up with a group of volunteers to bring the parade to area neighborhoods.
It gets underway on April 18 at 11:00 a.m. inside the Preddy Creek neighborhood. From there, it will wind through the Oxford Hill, Deer Lakes, Green Lea and Carodon neighborhoods.
The final stop is the Great Valu entrance of the Greene County school complex. There, families can park and watch the parade from their vehicles while complying with social distancing guidelines.
