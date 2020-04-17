Crozet mortgage lender claims many people interested in buying homes during COVID-19 pandemic

CROZET, Va. (WVIR) -A mortgage lender in Crozet says business is booming right now, and has a few interesting reasons why that may be.
Waterstone Mortgage Senior Loan Officer Andy Zemon says interest rates being so low is just one of the reasons people may be looking to buy a home during the coronavirus pandemic.
“One of the things people are looking for is savings right now. They’re looking for opportunities to save, or they’re realizing that the home they’re quarantined in is not the home they want to be quarantined in," he explained. “We’ve got a lot of people exploring, that are testing the waters, you know? We’re still running about 75%, just over 75% purchase business as opposed to refinance business.”
It is not all good news, though, as the low-rate environment is causing some concern among lenders.
“Mortgage servicers are terrified of forbearance, early payoff due to the low-rate environment," Zemon said. “The profitability value of a servicing portfolio as a mortgage lender now is as low as it’s ever been.”
Additionally, if you are looking to buy, sell, or refinance your home, the coronavirus presents new considerations: “You have to consider, you know, how comfortable you are with people coming through your house? How comfortable you are going through somebody else’s house?" Zemon said.
Zemon says that while he’s not an expert on listing, this could be a great time to list because many other people are holding back on inventory right now.
