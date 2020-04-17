A cold start

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Looks like another cold morning. However, a southerly wind will begin to warm conditions Today. While we will see partial sunshine, clouds will increase later. A warm & cold front will head our way. Showers will develop late Friday into Saturday morning. Skies should clear for the Weekend, with another round of showers by Sunday night. Have a great and safe Weekend ?
Today: partly sunny,High: mid 60s
Tonight: Mostly cloudy with late showers, Low: upper 40s
Saturday: Morning showers,clearing and breezy, High: low 60s...Low: mid 30s
Sunday: Partly sunny, with late showers, High: low 60s...Low: upper 40s
Monday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers, High: low 60s...Low: low 40s
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: low 70s...Low: low 40s
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: low 70s...Low: around 50
Thursday: Mostly cloudy with rain, High: upper 60s...Low: around 50
