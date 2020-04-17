Charlottesville hosts COVID-19 Business Resiliency & Recovery webinar series

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The city of Charlottesville is hosting a webinar series to help small businesses in the wake of COVID-19. Starting Wednesday, local business owners and employees can participate in the Business Resiliency & Recovery series.
This is just one of several efforts by Charlottesville’s Office of Economic Development to support businesses. The webinars cover a range of topics aimed to help restaurants, retail stores and others pivot their business models for the emergency.
“So for instance, a salon that can’t style someone’s hair or cut someone’s hair, do they have products? So hair care products and other things like that they could be selling to their customers in the meantime, and helping the customer figure out ‘well, how do I make do with what I currently have and use your products to keep me looking okay until this is all over and done with?’” Hollie Lee, with the Charlottesville Office of Economic Development, said.
Participants also have the chance to engage with other businesses to share ideas.
