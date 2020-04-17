Albemarle County Public Schools expect $6M budget shortfall due to Coronavirus

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County Public Schools is learning it could face a multi-million dollar budget deficit due to the Coronavirus pandemic.
Superintendent Matt Haas sent a video message and an email to the school community about the ongoing health crisis. In it, he revealed that due to projected reductions in local and state government funding, schools will no longer have the dollars expected for the recently school-board-approved balanced budget.
The 2020-2021 fiscal year financial gap could be about $3.8 million, and more than $2 million the following year. That’s approximately $6 million over the next two years.
“This will require hard decisions as we begin to reduce expenditures to adjust to revenue cuts. In making these difficult choices we have drafted five principals or goals to guide us through the process,” Haas said in his video message.
Those goals are student learning, equity, current employees, contingency, and stakeholder engagement.
One part of that engagement aspect is a budget survey open right now to get feedback on priorities. It is open until May 6.
The school board will also hold a budget work session on Thursday, April 23 at 6:30 p.m. using Zoom.
Community Budget Message from ACPS Superintendent Matt Haas April 17, 2020
Dear Members of Our Community:
I hope you will take a few minutes to watch my video message about the devastating impact that COVID-19 is having, not only on public health, but on our economy. Projections are that COVID-19’s economic damage will be equal to or greater than that of the Great Recession earlier this century.
The impact on the delivery of public services, including education, will be severe. The school division now is facing substantial reductions in revenue from both the local government and the state.
This will require hard decisions as we reduce expenditures to adjust to these revenue cuts, not only this year, but for the coming 2020-2021 school year.
Our community budget surveys always have been extraordinarily helpful to our decision-making process. You can again help at this critical time. Please take a few moments to share your opinions with us by completing our new survey on next year’s budget options:
The survey will close at 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday, May 6.
Thank you and please stay safe.
Sincerely,
Dr. Matthew S. Haas
