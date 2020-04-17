Albemarle Co. vineyard fighting against frosty temperatures

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Vineyards around the commonwealth are battling mother nature.
King Family Vineyards in Crozet is fighting these frosty temperatures by flying a helicopter above its main field at night. This helps to stir up the cold air around the vines.
Manager Carrington King says frost can destroy profits for an already struggling industry.
“What we’re worried about is having frost on those little chutes out there that you see, and actually destroying that tissue, which will not enable those vines to be able to carry any fruit load for this year,” King said.
Kings adds that dealing with this is like being kicked while they’re down.
The vineyard is doing big delivery and pick-up business, but profitable tastings can’t happen right now due to the coronavirus pandemic.
