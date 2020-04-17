ACPD offers update on investigation into shots fired near reservoir

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County police do not believe anyone was intentionally shooting at two people kayaking near the South Fork Rivanna Reservoir last week.
Police responded to a report of shots fired before 10 a.m. Tuesday, April 7, from an area near Woodburn Road.
Officers checked the area, but couldn’t trace where the noise came from.
ACPD announced Friday, April 17, that evidence suggests the two kayakers were not being shot at, nor targeted.
The Albemarle County Police Department continues to investigate the person who fired the gun.
Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 434-977-4000, or email CrimeStoppers@albemarle.org.
04/17/2020 Release from the Albemarle County Police Department:
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA - UPDATED - 4/17/20 - On April 7, 2020, Albemarle County Police responded to a call of shots fired in the vicinity of the South Fork Rivanna Reservoir, near Woodburn Road. Supplemental shots were audibly confirmed by the responding officer, however, they were not directed at the officer.
Additional officers responded and conducted an extensive search for an individual shooting in the area, as well as areas away from the initial call. As the investigation continued, strong evidence was collected to show that the two individuals in kayaks were not being shot at, nor targeted. In addition, evidence shows there is no public threat.
ACPD continues to investigate the individual that fired the weapon. If anyone has information related to this incident, please call CrimeStoppers at 434-977-4000, or email CrimeStoppers@albemarle.org.
