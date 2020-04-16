Willoughby aiming to be UVA’s first WNBA draft pick in a decade

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - For the first time in a decade, a member of the Virginia women’s basketball team should hear their name called in the WNBA Draft.
Senior Jocelyn Willoughby is projected to be a second-round pick in Friday's draft.
There are 12-teams in the WNBA, and Willoughby is predicted to go early in Round Two.
The senior led the ACC in scoring this season, at 19.2 points per game.
The only other UVA player to pace the league in points was Monica Wright, who did it in 2009 and 2010.
Wright was the last Wahoo drafted, going second-overall to Minnesota in 2010.
She's now an assistant coach with the Cavaliers.
Head Coach Tina Thompson was the first-ever college draft pick in WNBA history, getting selected first-overall by Houston in 1997.
Jocelyn Willoughby would be the eleventh player in program history to get picked.
The three-round, virtual draft, is scheduled to begin on Friday at seven o’clock.
