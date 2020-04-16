UVA senior linebacker Jordan Mack focused on football & NFL Draft

Jordan Mack excelled both on and off the field in his four years at Virginia, but for now, the senior linebacker is focused on football and the NFL Draft.

UVA senior linebacker Jordan Mack focused on football & NFL Draft
UVA senior linebacker Jordan Mack (Source: wvir)
By Mike Shiers | April 16, 2020 at 10:11 PM EDT - Updated April 16 at 10:11 PM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - UVA senior linebacker Jordan Mack is hoping to hear his name called next week in the NFL Draft.

Mack had 7.5 sacks this season, which led the ACC, but he also excelled off the field.

The Georgia-native was a finalist for the Campbell Trophy, which recognizes academics, community service, and on-field performance, and he won the Jim Tatum Award as the ACC’s top senior football student-athlete.

He has options, but for now, Mack is focused on football.

“It’s a once in a lifetime opportunity," says Mack. "Why not give it a shot? I put my best foot forward, and just go out there, and give myself a chance. I know I’m capable, and my ability speaks for itself. Having all that success is nice, and it’ll help me one day in life, but right now, I’m in my youth. I’m in my prime. I feel like, why not ride this boat, and see how far I can go.”

The first round of the draft is on Thursday, April 23rd, with the remaining rounds on Friday and Saturday.

Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.