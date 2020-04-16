UVA senior linebacker Jordan Mack focused on football & NFL Draft

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - UVA senior linebacker Jordan Mack is hoping to hear his name called next week in the NFL Draft.
Mack had 7.5 sacks this season, which led the ACC, but he also excelled off the field.
The Georgia-native was a finalist for the Campbell Trophy, which recognizes academics, community service, and on-field performance, and he won the Jim Tatum Award as the ACC’s top senior football student-athlete.
He has options, but for now, Mack is focused on football.
“It’s a once in a lifetime opportunity," says Mack. "Why not give it a shot? I put my best foot forward, and just go out there, and give myself a chance. I know I’m capable, and my ability speaks for itself. Having all that success is nice, and it’ll help me one day in life, but right now, I’m in my youth. I’m in my prime. I feel like, why not ride this boat, and see how far I can go.”
The first round of the draft is on Thursday, April 23rd, with the remaining rounds on Friday and Saturday.
