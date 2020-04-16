UVA awarded $5.8 million to help students in need

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Life turned upside down for many University of Virginia students forced to leave grounds, jobs, housing, and other resources behind. Relief is now on the way for those facing hardships.
UVA will rake in roughly $5.8 million through the CARES act. This will go straight to students who have been impacted the most by the crisis.
Every cent will be in the form of emergency financial aid grants for those who are struggling financially as a result of the school’s closure. The grants will assist in covering costs such as course materials, food, health care, housing, technology, and other essentials.
University Spokesperson Brian Coy says the administration is taking other measures in order to provide relief by refunding portions of dining and housing costs. “There are other financial steps we’re taking as a university to save money and free up more resources because this is an uncertain time and there’s going to be a shift in all of our finances as a result of all this."
UVA is still in the process of coming up with how it will select and accommodate students in need. Coy says students can expect an announcement in the coming weeks about how they can become a candidate to receive aid.
