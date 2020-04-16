Supervisors advancing Albemarle Business Campus project

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A major development in Albemarle County is taking another step forward.
The Albemarle County Board of Supervisors is authorizing the county executive to execute a development agreement for the Albemarle Business Campus.
The project is slated as a mixed-use site at the corner of 5th Street Extended and Old Lynchburg Road.
Developer Kyle Redinger with 5th Street Forest LLC says his work with the county has gone smoothly.
“Having been through the process pre-corona [sic], things are definitely different. Things are more virtual now. I will say working with Economic Development has been a pleasure, and we’ve had no major hiccups with social distancing and things like that,” Redinger said.
The Albemarle Business Campus is one of several public-private partnerships in the county.
