Piedmont Housing Alliance launch program for the community to send seniors activities

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) – The Piedmont Housing Alliance has launched a new program to make senior citizens feel like part of the community during COVID-19.
The program is called Support Our Seniors (S.O.S). People have the chance to send a social distancing kit filled with goodies.
“Many of our seniors are really susceptible to loneliness and depression during this period of self-isolation and a lot of them don’t have access to a good support system for that,” Community Services Coordinator Michael Monaco said.
Some items staff are looking for in the social distancing kits include healthy snacks, indoor activities and words of encouragement.
“Since the start of the pandemic we’ve got a lot of outreach from community members who wanted to know how they could support our senior residents in particular," Monaco said.
That support will make the time go by quicker while seniors sit in their rooms.
“They're feeling lonely and isolated and it's hard to escape that I think especially when you can't go anywhere, you don't have any transportation,” Monaco said.
