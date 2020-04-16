Pasture to Produce project helps feed food-insecure neighbors

EARLYSVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - It’s safe to say the COVID-19 pandemic has redefined normal. However, it’s that pandemic that brought about the Pasture to Produce project.
The project was formed by some Earlysville landowners and farmers, along with Chestnut Grove Baptist Church. The goal is to turn former pastures into bountiful farmland.
With the help of volunteers, the partnership is set to produce up to 5,200 pounds of fresh vegetables to share with food-insecure neighbors in the months ahead.
Directors say it’s a learning experience for everyone involved.
“They’re also learning how to grow, how to prepare the ground," Managing Director Aaron Hammer said. "What it takes to plant vegetables and grow your own food source, as far as laying out the beds. The hard work, the sweat, the digging. There’s going to be irrigation lines to build, plants and seeds to put in, weeding, watering, harvesting. So, there will be a whole learning process for those that are interested.”
The project hopes to start planting within the first two weeks of May and to harvest during the months of July through September, but it needs your help.
Pasture to Produce is looking for volunteers to help layout garden beds and shape them into raised beds.
To find out how you can lend a hand, click here.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.