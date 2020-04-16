Nelson Co. offering tax relief for residents and businesses

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Nelson County Board of Supervisor has approved a tax relief measure to help folks and businesses.
Supervisors unanimously passed Emergency Ordinance EO2020-02 Wednesday, April 15, which declares that, “the personal property tax levied on motor vehicles and the machinery and tools tax levied on commercial entities payable during the first half of 2020 and due on or before June 5, 2020 shall be neither assessed or collected.”
The board agreed that tax relief of $2,051,542 was a small but significant amount to help during the financial uncertainty caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
“Small businesses make up the fabric of Nelson County. Now more than ever, the economic impact is felt significantly by small businesses and our community. It is important that we continue to support our local restaurants, shops and businesses that remain open," Board Chairman Tommy Harvey said.
The emergency ordinance does not affect the obligation to pay personal property and machinery and tools taxes levied and assessed on motor vehicles and machinery and tools for the second half of 2020 and due on or before December 5.
04/16/2020 Release from Nelson County:
(Lovingston, VA) - The current COVID-19 or coronavirus has been declared a world-wide pandemic by the World Health Organization. The spread of the Covid-19 Virus throughout the world, including the United States, threatens the health and well-being of all people. The efforts to combat and contain the virus include governmental mandates for “social distancing,” closing of businesses, schools and universities and non-essential services. Millions of people across the United States have become unemployed threatening their economic security and sustainability. The federal government, including the Federal Reserve, has approved trillions of dollars for assistance programs focused on combating the virus to save lives and to sustain the national economy.
The severity of the COIVD-19 virus also threatens the health, well-being, and financial security of the citizens and businesses of Nelson County, which inspired the Nelson County Board of Supervisors to approve a historic measure providing tax relief.
The board decided that tax relief to the residents and businesses of Nelson County was a meaningful and tangible way to assist the county's citizenry during an unprecedented public health crisis that was also impacting the economic wellbeing of the entire Nelson County community.
The board agreed that tax relief of $2,051,542 was a small but significant amount to assist the citizens and businesses they serve in a time of financial uncertainty. The Personal Property tax levied on motor vehicles including state Personal Property Tax Act funding annually provided to all of the commonwealth’s cities and counties combined with the levied Machinery and Tools tax, provides total tax relief of $2,905,557. Board Chairman Tommy Harvey, who stewarded the tax relief program to Board approval, added, “Small businesses make up the fabric of Nelson County. Now more than ever, the economic impact is felt significantly by small businesses and our community. It is important that we continue to support our local restaurants, shops and businesses that remain open. One way to continue to support local businesses is to shop online. Many businesses are launching specials to help thank customers for their support.”
It should be noted that this emergency ordinance does not affect the obligation to pay personal property and machinery and tools taxes levied and assessed on motor vehicles and machinery and tools for the second half of 2020 and due on or before December 5, 2020 nor in tax years subsequent to 2020.
