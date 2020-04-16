Nelson Co. offering tax relief for residents and businesses

The board agreed that tax relief of $2,051,542 was a small but significant amount to assist the citizens and businesses they serve in a time of financial uncertainty. The Personal Property tax levied on motor vehicles including state Personal Property Tax Act funding annually provided to all of the commonwealth’s cities and counties combined with the levied Machinery and Tools tax, provides total tax relief of $2,905,557. Board Chairman Tommy Harvey, who stewarded the tax relief program to Board approval, added, “Small businesses make up the fabric of Nelson County. Now more than ever, the economic impact is felt significantly by small businesses and our community. It is important that we continue to support our local restaurants, shops and businesses that remain open. One way to continue to support local businesses is to shop online. Many businesses are launching specials to help thank customers for their support.”