Kennels go empty after every cat & dog gets adopted at Augusta Regional SPCA amid outbreak

STAUNTON, Va. (WVIR) - The Augusta Regional SPCA is empty.
All of the cats and dogs have been adopted out, and all that’s left are rows of empty kennels at the Augusta Regional SPCA just outside Staunton.
Executive Director Debbie Caywood says she’s never seen anything like this in her 29 years at the SPCA. But, Caywood is concerned about an influx of animals at some point due to financial hardships and kitten season
“We’re getting lots of calls about our Spay/Neuter Clinic. Unfortunately with it being closed we have missed a golden opportunity of spaying and neutering a lot of cats,” Caywood stated. “I’m afraid that kitten season is gonna bless us like we haven’t been blessed in quite some time.”
The Augusta Regional SPCA is taking owner-released animals by appointment only on Tuesday through Friday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
