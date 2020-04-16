Habitat for Humanity offers free rent and water for all Southwood residents

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Some big news was announced Thursday for people who live in Albemarle County’s Southwood community. Habitat for Humanity is offering all Southwood residents free rent and water for the months of May and June.
A grant from the Charlottesville Emergency Relief Fund from the Charlottesville Area Community Foundation will allow all necessary services and maintenance to continue as scheduled during that time.
“We’re just so tickled to be part of a community that cares enough, that recognizes that folks at the lower-income and lower end of the wage scales are some of the most vulnerable, and we all have a responsibility to band together and do whatever we can to help," Habitat for Humanity of Greater Charlottesville President Dan Rosensweig said.
Habitat for Humanity says this is its way of reaching out to the community during a difficult and uncertain time.
