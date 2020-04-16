Fluvanna County responds to outbreak at Envoy at the Village

FLUVANNA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Fluvanna County Board of Supervisors is commending the agencies and organizations supporting operations at the Envoy at the Village.
The Envoy, a long-term care facility, is experiencing an outbreak of the coronavirus. The Thomas Jefferson Health District and UVA Health have coordinated testing for all residents and staff there, including those who were not showing symptoms at the time of testing.
Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital, Northwest Regional Healthcare Coalition, and Fluvanna County Emergency Management are also assisting.
“We are working hard with many community partners to prevent further spread of COVID-19 throughout this facility and our entire health district, including Fluvanna County,” said TJHD Director Dr. Denise Bonds. “Unfortunately, COVID-19 is spreading throughout our communities so it is important that people follow our recommendations for staying home as much as possible to avoid getting sick.”
Envoy at the Village received multiple shipments of personal protective equipment (PPE) to provide staff with supplies needed to care for patients and protect themselves.
As of April 16, the Thomas Jefferson Health District reports there 68 Fluvanna County residents who have tested positive for COVID-19.
04/16/2020 Release from Fluvanna County:
Palmyra, VA. The Board of Supervisors, county administration, and the Virginia Department of Health’s Thomas Jefferson Health District (TJHD) continue to monitor the spread of 2019 novel coronavirus (“COVID-19”) in the county.
“I want to reassure the community that health providers are working with Envoy residents and staff,” said Mrs. Mozell Booker, Fork Union District Supervisor. “Debbie Smith, Fluvanna County Emergency Management Coordinator, is keeping the board informed of the progress being made. I ask that you keep positive thoughts about the health of our residents and providers.”
The Virginia Department of Health’s Thomas Jefferson Health District, Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital, UVA Health, the health system of the University of Virginia, the Northwest Regional Healthcare Coalition, Fluvanna County Emergency Management, and Envoy at the Village/Consulate Health have coordinated efforts related to patient care, notifications, staffing and equipment, contact tracing, training and support. Additional coordination with transport agency Delta Response Team (DRT), has led to organized plans for transport should any residents become symptomatic and need additional medical care.
“Slowing the spread of COVID-19 in our county is an entire community issue” said Eric Dahl, County Administrator. “Everyone should be taking the necessary precautions when you must go out. If you need to be out shopping or in public, please use a face covering and be mindful of the physical distance between yourself and others.”
The Fluvanna Board of Supervisors emphasized that, while no one can be forced to follow the recommendations, the Board strongly supports the present restrictions.
Captain David Wells, Fluvanna County Sheriff’s Office, reminds residents that refraining from gathering in groups of 10 or more is not just a recommendation, it’s explicitly stated in Governor Northam’s Executive Order Fifty-Five.
“So far, most citizens are being responsible and complying with the governors orders,” notes Captain Wells. “We have given five verbal warnings for order violations since these orders went into effect. We have established a violation tracking system so we can monitor violations. If we find people are not heeding verbal warnings, they will be ticketed.”
Fluvanna County residents can best protect themselves and other community members by following TJHD’s prevention recommendations:
- Stay home. There is growing evidence that people can spread COVID-19 even if they never develop signs or symptoms or before their symptoms start. Even though this is possible, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) believes that people can more easily spread the virus to other people when they have symptoms. Everyone should limit their exposure by staying home.
- If you must leave your home for essential things like grocery shopping or medical care, stay at least 6 feet away from other people and wear a cloth face covering.
- Avoid contact with people who are sick. Also avoid public spaces, public activities, and group gatherings with 10 or more people.
- Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your sleeve (not your hands) when coughing or sneezing. Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth. Call your healthcare provider if you are sick.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces often.
- Stay up-to-date with the latest information. Call TJHD’s COVID-19 Resource Hotline at 434-972-6261 or learn more at www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus
The COVID-19 pandemic has caused stress for many of us in the community. It is important that we take care of ourselves during this challenge. Community members can find tips for coping with stress and affordable mental health resources at www.helphappenshere.org/coronavirus/.
