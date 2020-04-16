Fluvanna County artist loses most of his income - with a baby coming in a few months

FLUVANNA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - An artist in Fluvanna County has lost the majority of his income due to the pandemic and now his growing family is figuring out how they’ll make their expenses if life continues like this into the fall.
Drew Stronge is a multi-faceted artist. “I work more as a commercial artist than anything else because I do everything from logo designs to pamphlets to posters to graphics," he said.
In the early 2000s, Drew began his career sweeping floors at a screen printing shop. He says his father’s multiple sclerosis diagnosis caused the biggest turning point in his life.
“When that happened it was kind of a big hit on my life as far as like what things were going on and what I wanted to do with myself," Stronge said.
His wife, Adrienne, works full time at an architecture firm and is able to work from home. On weekends when Drew would travel to shows selling his art, she would be right by his side.
“It’s really just being behind the table if he needs to make a food run or bathroom run,” Adrienne said.
In just a few months, they are adding another member to the team.
“We’ve tried for 12 years for this little one so it’s been a long, long way and things haven’t gone perfectly on that journey so this is a big.. this a big.. this is a big thing for us, we’re very excited," Adrienne said.
Drew says he has enough in savings to carry through them for the next few months, but even when he is able to start selling at shows again, he may not make the same amount of money.
“They’re all moving back and back and back into the same dates, so I went from having six shows that would have been spread out over a couple of months to all having the exact same Saturday,” Drew said.
Through it all, the Stronge’s are remaining strong, and are looking forward to traveling as a family of three.
“We’ve definitely added stuff to our registry so the little one can travel with us and really make this family trips and family time together,” Adrienne said.
Adrienne says as a first time mother having all of her prenatal classes get canceled has been especially tough, but also says on the bright side, her family in California will now be able to attend her virtual baby shower.
