Eat to Feed program announced to benefit Waynesboro YMCA

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WVIR) - A new Waynesboro YMCA program is benefiting both the Y’s relief efforts and small businesses.
The “Eat to Feed” program is a partnership between the Waynesboro YMCA and area restaurants.
The Y is encouraging people to eat at participating restaurants like Benny Stivale's pizza in downtown Waynesboro, and Dap's Restaurant in Stuarts Draft.
The restaurants in turn, are donating 25% of sales during certain hours to the Waynesboro YMCA to support their COVID-19 response efforts feeding people in need.
“It’s just a really nice win-win to encourage people to eat at these places of business, help keep them afloat, cause they’re keeping their employees going, keep stimulating the economy,” Executive Director at Waynesboro Family YMCA Jeff Fife said. “In turn, those restaurants supporting the Y and our relief efforts.”
To get a full list of participating restaurants, be sure to keep checking the Waynesboro YMCA website as more businesses partner.
Waynesboro Family YMCA 04/14/2020 Press Release:
The Waynesboro Family YMCA today announced a new "Eat to Feed" program aimed at helping small businesses and the Waynesboro YMCA.
The program is aimed at raising money for the Y but also helping restaurants increase business during the COVID-19 challenges.
Dap's Restaurant and Benny Stivale's Pizza are the first two local restaurants to partner with the Waynesboro Y on this program.
Both restaurants will begin the "Eat to Feed" program this week.
Information on the new program has already been shared on the Y's social media, website and was sent out the the Y's email list.
"We see this as a win-win for the community," said Tracy Henke, Director of Advancement for the Waynesboro Family YMCA. "We are already in talks with more restaurants about how we can work together during these trying times."
Each restaurant has agreed to give the Waynesboro Y 25 percent of sales during designated days and times.
For more information on the “Eat to Feed” program, visit WaynesboroYMCA.com
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.