Construction workers at UVA applaud health care workers as they arrive to work

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Construction workers showed their appreciation for the medical workers at the University of Virginia Thursday morning.
Videos shared with us by Lisa Roberson and Joy Spiekerman show the workers lined up in the construction area outside a new hospital wing and applauding those arriving for work at the UVA Medical Center.
They also had a banner hanging over the side of the building that read "Thank You, Health Care Heroes.”
