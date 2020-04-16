Colder overnight

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Sunshine, blue sky and a blustery wind today will become near calm overnight tonight. This will allow for a quick drop in temperature.
After a near freezing morning away from town Friday, clouds will increase ahead of our next weather maker. It will turn breezy again. From a milder direction this time.
Most of the day Friday looks dry. Rain showers arrive Friday night into Saturday. Not a lot of rain expected. Mostly less than a quarter inch for most areas.
Drying out Saturday afternoon through most of Sunday.
The next rain will head our way Sunday night into Monday.
Milder mid next week. Additional April shower chances at the end of next week.
Thursday: Brisk sunshine. Highs in the 50s.
Thursday night: Clear, calm, colder. Areas of frost by dawn. Lows in the 30s.
Friday: Increasing clouds and milder. Highs in the 60s. Evening rain showers for mainly the Shenandoah Valley. Southwest winds.
Friday night: Rain showers. Lows in the 40s.
Saturday: Morning rain showers. Drying in the afternoon. Mostly to partly cloudy. Highs lower 60s. Lows upper 30s.
Sunday: Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Rain showers Sunday night. Lows in the 40s.
Monday: Rain showers. Highs in the 60s. Lows lower 40s.
Dry Tuesday and Wednesday. Milder with high temperatures in the lower 70s.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.