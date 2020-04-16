A cold start

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Clear skies have allowed temperatures to drop to near freezing levels. Wall to wall sunshine will blanket the area with slightly below average temperatures. Northwest breezes will make conditions feel colder. Clear skies and cold conditions Tonight. However, more seasonal weather is expected for the late week and upcoming Weekend. Although the Weekend will feature a few showers, it will not be wash out. Have a great and safe day !
Today: Mostly sunny and breezy, High: upper 50s
Tonight: Mostly clear and cold, Low: low 30s
Friday: Mix of clouds and sun with evening showers, High: mid 60s...Low: upper 40s
Saturday: Early showers, then clearing, High: low 60s...Low: upper 30s
Sunday: Partly sunny with late showers, High: mid 60s...Low: mid 40s
Monday: Mostly cloudy with rain, High: mid 60s...Low: low 40s
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: around 70...Low: mid 40s
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: low 70s...Low:around 50
