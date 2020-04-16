A cold start

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Clear skies have allowed temperatures to drop to near freezing levels. Wall to wall sunshine will blanket the area with slightly below average temperatures. Northwest breezes will make conditions feel colder. Clear skies and cold conditions Tonight. However, more seasonal weather is expected for the late week and upcoming Weekend. Although the Weekend will feature a few showers, it will not be wash out. Have a great and safe day !