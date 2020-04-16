Cold Overnight - Freeze/Frost Conditions. Breezy, Milder Friday.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Colder tonight with Freeze and frost conditions. FREEZE WARNING Midnight - 9 AM Friday across the region. Morning low temperatures ranging form the upper 20s to low 30s. Take steps to protect tender vegetation, plants from the cold.
After a cold start Friday morning, a breezy and milder, yet more seasonable afternoon with highs in the 60s. Sunshine will mix with clouds during the day, ahead of the next cold front. Rain showers arrive late Friday night into Saturday morning. Generally light rain amounts expected, a quarter inch or less.
Some clearing expected Saturday with breezy and cooler conditions. Much of Sunday trending dry with partly sunny skies and highs in the upper 60s. Another round of rain will return late Sunday night and into Monday of next week.
Tonight: Mostly clear, lighter wind, colder. Frost and freeze conditions. Lows in the upper 20s to low 30s.
Friday: Sun and clouds, breezy, milder. Highs in the 60s.
Friday night: Rain showers late. Lows in the 40s.
Saturday: Morning rain showers. Some clearing, breezy. Highs upper 50s to lower 60s. Lows upper 30s.
Sunday: Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Rain showers Sunday night. Low in the 40s.
Monday: Rain showers. Highs upper 50s to low 60s.. Low lower 40s.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs upper 60s to near 70. Low low 40s.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, warm. Highs low 70s.Low upper 40s.
Thursday: Showers. Highs upper 60s.
