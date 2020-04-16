Charlottesville Police Foundation donates PPE kits to officers

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Police Foundation is working to make sure those on the front lines have enough personal protective equipment (PPE).
The foundation started collecting supplies earlier this month. With the help of donations from the community, it was able to provide dozens of officers with PPE kits.
“They are coming into contact with the public, so in order to keep the public safe and in order to keep the police safe or whoever the first responder it is critically important that they have such things as masks, hand sanitizer, and gloves,” Charlottesville Police Foundation Executive Director Gail Milligan said.
The foundation is hoping to raise money to order a second shipment.
If you are interested in donating you can find more information on the foundation’s website here.
