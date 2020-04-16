Charlottesville Fire Department takes extra steps to keep staff and community safe amid pandemic

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - As first responders work to help keep people safe during an emergency, the staff at the Charlottesville Fire Department is doing everything they can to reduce the potential risk of spreading COVID-19.
“Even though we’re on the way to come help you the dispatchers are going to continue to ask questions to make sure there’s nothing that we need to know prior and nothing that we need to bring to provide you the right resource,” Deputy Chief Community Risk Reduction Joe Powers said.
Powers says Charlottesville firefighters might look a little different if you call them for help.
“We’ll likely be wearing a mask, eye goggles, maybe a gown, some gloves, and we’re also going to ask you if you can to come outside out to the front porch outside of the building so we can treat you,” Powers said.
CFD and other EMS resources across the region are requiring patients to wear masks to reduce the risk of spreading the virus. Other new department protocol includes not allowing visitors at fire stations in the city.
“We’re looking at doorknobs, the bathrooms, the phones, the surfaces around the kitchen, all the things we normally clean at our house. We’re now cleaning more often here at least twice a day we are cleaning all of those hard surfaces just to keep the touch surfaces from spreading the diseases,” Powers said.
While the staff is doing everything in its power to take the safest steps, it can be a hard requirement to meet.
“You’re cramped inside and you’re close together so we’re trying our best to wash our hands constantly, keep our distance when we’re inside the firehouse,” Powers said.
The fire department says there has been a reduction in calls since the pandemic started.
