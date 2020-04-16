Charlottesville art initiative creates community coloring book

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The BRIDGE Progressive Arts Initiative in Charlottesville is offering a new way to color your world.
The Community Coloring Book uses templates from local artists. Executive Director Alan Goffinski says it is great for artists to be able to connect with the community.
“Everyone’s feeling a little, you know, distant and a little removed from their community and from their loved ones and from the creative culture that they engage on a regular basis, and this is just a small opportunity to feel a little bit more connected in this time,” Goffinski said.
You can download pictures to color off the BRIDGE’s website, and even submit your own page designs.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.