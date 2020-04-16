Central Shenandoah Health District confirms outbreak at Accordius Health

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — Several days after announcing that they were responding to an outbreak at a long-term care center in Harrisonburg, the Central Shenandoah Health District has confirmed that the outbreak is at Accordius Health.
It's one of four total outbreaks that the health district is responding to, but the only one in a long-term care center. The others are in a healthcare setting, an education setting, and a congregate setting. The locations of none of those outbreaks have yet been publicly identified by the health district.
According to a statement issued on Thursday, the Central Shenandoah Health District says they have been working with every long-term care facility throughout the region since the start of the pandemic to ensure they all have the knowledge and resources necessary to respond effectively.
"We have a history of working together to provide for the health and safety of residents and staff," the district said.
They say they’re applying those efforts to the ongoing outbreak at Accordius Health Harrisonburg, where the medical director previously confirmed to WHSV that at least four patients have tested positive, with nearly 100 other tests pending as of previous updates. No further updates on case totals at the center have been provided.
The health district says their response has been coordinated with Accordius Health, the Virginia Department of Health, local first responders, and the local hospital system.
Working with UVA Health, the district says they've begun an aggressive testing campaign for residents and staff at Accordius. As the results of those tests come in, they say the data will help them plan their response more effectively to protect the health and safety of staff.
According to Harrisonburg spokesperson Mike Parks, the city of Harrisonburg has set aside two ambulances to be dedicated to COVID-19 response at Accordius Health.
Medical staff at Accordius have said that while they handle the outbreak, they are not facing any shortages of personal protective equipment (PPE) at the facility. But, like many clinics around the country, they are thankful for community members who have donate supplies.
Neither the Central Shenandoah Health District nor the Virginia Department of Health have confirmed exact numbers of patients at Accordius that have tested positive, though Dr. Jonathan Shenk, the facility's medical director, previously told WHSV there had been at least four positive tests, with 60 other people showing possibly symptoms. However, he said those patients could have the flu.
According to the doctor, the first patient at the facility was tested last Thursday, but it took a few days to receive results. With more and quicker testing made available through UVA Health, the facility became able to test anyone showing symptoms. They initially focused on people who were short of breath and coughing, but are now opening up testing to anyone in the facility.
According to the most recent health inspection records in Virginia, Accordius Health Harrisonburg received 22 citations in their March 2019 inspection, receiving an overall rating of 1/5 stars, classified as “much below average.”
Families of patients at the facility have told WHSV that it's been extremely difficult to get into contact with their loved ones in recent days and to get exact information about the situation from management.
Overall, as of April 16, the Virginia Department of Health reported 119 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Harrisonburg and 69 cases in Rockingham County. Those state numbers always lag a day or more behind the confirmations at a local level, however.
Sentara RMH Medical Center is not sharing the number of positive cases they have handled, though Augusta Health is sharing those numbers on their website. Sentara points people to the Virginia Department of Health for data.
Article courtesy WHSV
