Big Brothers Big Sisters teaming up with Chris Long Foundation to feed families

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Big Brothers Big Sisters (BBBS) and the Chris Long Foundation delivered hundreds of meals to area families on Thursday as part of their Grub4Good program.
Wayside Takeout and Catering provided meals to “littles” and their families - they will do the same thing on Friday.
Three-hundred meals will be delivered through the partnership during the week. The organization is committed to at least four weeks of delivering these meals to area families.
"We’re all sort of stuck in our houses, trying to make do with what we can. And so for us, those of us who can go out and help families, and provide for families, it’s a really good feeling,” Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Central Blue Ridge Community Outreach Manager Claudette Grant said.
The food will be provided by a different restaurant each week.
BBBS is still providing mentors to children in a virtual format. If you’d like to become a big brother or big sister you can visit their website at blueridgebigs.org.
