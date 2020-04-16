Albemarle County School Board virtually approves school system security grant

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Albemarle County School Board met virtually and voted to approve a school security equipment grant program.
The $27,000 will be used for the installation of an access control system at Greer Elementary School.
People could also weigh in on topics discussed since the board added a virtual public comment. People can sign up online.
The school board also added three meetings to its schedule over the next three months to manage the changing impacts of the health crisis. All will be virtual and take place beginning at 2 p.m. on May 7, June 18, and July 16.
