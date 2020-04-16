Advocates push for paid sick leave during coronavirus pandemic

The Virginia Interfaith Center says that while the coronavirus pandemic has only made the need clearer, its one that has existed for some time. The group lobbied for legislation to require employers pay for paid sick leave for all employees, both part-time and full-time. The legislation passed both the House of Delegates and the State Senate, with some differences in the text of the bills. Despite support from Governor Ralph Northam, the differences could not be remedied before the General Assembly adjourned for the 2020 session.