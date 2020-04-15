WillowTree helping to bridge digital divide in Charlottesville community amid COVID-19

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - As businesses keep their doors closed, other doors are opening and giving them the opportunity to take things virtual. WillowTree is at the tip of the spear of many Charlottesville projects to ensure everyone has the resources to survive the times.
“The hardest thing right now for folks at home, especially folks that are not as versed in computers and apps etc. is, how do they get information, and how do they get help, or how do they give help,” CEO Tobias Dengel said.
That’s where WillowTree has stepped in. “A lot of our clients need more digital work right now everything’s moving digital at an at a rapid pace," Dengel said.
WillowTree took the reigns on launching the support C-Ville website that is providing information about resources and relief for many.
“Our folks from our team put together with a variety of Charlottesville community leaders to basically distribute information on how you can help and how you can get help,” Dengel added. "I think it’s an example of how digital kind of companies can help their communities real quickly.”
With the help of Google and Apple, digital experts with WillowTree are also making COVID-19 testing more accessible to those in Virginia.
“We’re working to support the University of Virginia, in terms of how they enroll folks and get data around COVID tests that they’re working on,” Dengel said.
While UVA has tackled the medical side of things, WillowTree has collected data to find out where resources are needed the most.
“You need to enroll people need to sign up and need to collect data so that over time, you know, where pockets of COVID are who’s more susceptible so over time you can get more resources to those people in those areas earlier," Dengel said. "So it’s helping them figure out the optimal way to collect those kinds of data points.”
Dengel says the pandemic has inadvertently forced many businesses to adapt and function more efficiently. He says this might have a positive impact in the long run.
“It is just easier and convenient now that it’s highly organized and there was pressure on the system to do it. I think that’s going to happen in a lot of different industries where a new level of convenience is going to be expected," Dengel said. "Basically this COVID scenario made us do, but we’re not going to walk away from when it’s over.”
WillowTree is looking forward to continuing other efforts to bridge the digital gap. One way they plan to do this is by mentoring children in the Charlottesville area with Computers4Kids and getting them comfortable learning remotely with their new online education tools.
