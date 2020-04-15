Virginia Tech announces online commencement details

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Students at Virginia Tech are getting a better idea of what graduation will look like amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The online commencement for the class of 2020 will take place Friday, May 15.
It will incorporate traditional staples including congratulations from the president and provost, in addition to remarks from student speakers. It will also feature inspirational messages from notable alumni.
In addition to the online ceremony, the class of 2020 can participate in a formal commencement ceremony in December 2020 or May 2021.
The University of Virginia has not announced plans for its 2020 final exercises yet.
