UVA says Memorial to Enslaved Laborers functions like a textbook

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The University of Virginia’s Memorial to the Enslaved Laborers is ready for visitors, but, the pandemic has delayed its dedication ceremony and opening.
Kirt Von Daacke, the co-chair of UVA President’s Commission on Slavery and the University, says the memorial will list the names of over 4,000 enslaved people.
The university has a descendant outreach project going on right now and that will likely lead to more names being added, but Von Daacke acknowledges the struggle to tell the full story of enslaved people at the university.
“There’s this scary moment where we all realized this is not a book that can have a revised edition. This is carved in stone and it’s gonna outlive all of us,” Von Daacke said.
He also says the memorial has a timeline and functions more like a textbook. It simultaneously lists the names of enslaved people and acknowledges the brutality of slavery at the university.
