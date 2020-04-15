Rep. Spanberger hosts telephone town hall on COVID-19’s impact on students, parents & teachers

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Rep. Abigail Spanberger held a telephone town hall Wednesday night focused on some of the challenges facing central Virginia students.
The 7th District congresswoman says she’s working with others to help bring immediate solutions to students, parents, and schools facing uncertainty due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Last week, Rep. Spanberger led an effort that would help rural schools and libraries get high-speed internet access to students who need it.
“When it comes to technology, we see there’s a significant divide, both between our communities where there is a broad accent to internet or there isn’t, but in homes where even if the internet may be available, there aren’t the tools -- the computer, the devices for them to be able to access it," Rep. Spanberger said.
Wednesday marked Rep. Spanberger’s third town hall since the coronavirus pandemic began. She says she will hold more in the weeks to come.
