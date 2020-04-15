Pollak Vineyards wins Monticello Cup

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Pollak Vineyards is the big winner at the 30th Annual Monticello Cup Wine Awards, which were held virtually for the first time.
Its 2017 cabernet sauvignon nabbed the Monticello Cup for being the highest overall scoring wine of the competition.
Twenty-six Monticello wine trail wineries competed, with 13 vineyards taking home gold medals.
The top three white wines were from Keswick Vineyards, Michael Shaps Wineworks, and Trump Winery. The top three red were from Jefferson Vineyards, Michael Shaps Wineworks, and Pollak Vineyards.
