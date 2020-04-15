CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Skies are slowly clearing after an area of low pressure delivered rain and snow showers this morning. High pressure is building in. With clear skies and light wind temperatures will drop to near freezing Tonight. Sunshine returns Thursday with cool conditions. More seasonal weather is expected by Friday.Clouds will move in Friday night with a few scattered showers. Saturday will get off to a rainy start,but conditions should improve throughout the day. More widespread rain is expected Sunday. Have a great and safe day !
Today: Partly sunny and cool, High: mid 50s
Tonight: Mostly clear and cold,Low: low 30s
Thursday: Mostly sunny and pleasant, High: around 60...Low: low 30s
Friday: Partly sunny with late showers, High: mid 60s...mid 40s
Saturday: Morning rain, Clearing, High: around 60...Low: low 40s
Sunday: Mostly cloudy with periods of rain, High: mid 60s...Low: mid 40s
Monday: Mostly cloudy, High: upper 60s...Low: low 40s
Tuesday: Mostly Sunny, High: upper 60s...Low: mid 40s
