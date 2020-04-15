Partly sunny and cool

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Skies are slowly clearing after an area of low pressure delivered rain and snow showers this morning. High pressure is building in. With clear skies and light wind temperatures will drop to near freezing Tonight. Sunshine returns Thursday with cool conditions. More seasonal weather is expected by Friday.Clouds will move in Friday night with a few scattered showers. Saturday will get off to a rainy start,but conditions should improve throughout the day. More widespread rain is expected Sunday. Have a great and safe day !