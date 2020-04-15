Louisa County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing man

Louisa County Sheriff’s Office media Release:
The Louisa County Sheriff’s office is seeking the community’s help in locating 57 -year-old Woodrow “Woody” Elery Dillard. He is described as an African American male, having black “bushy” hair and black eyes, 5’09” tall and 235 lbs., with a blue rose tattoo on his left arm.
Woody Dillard was last seen at 1:39 PM on April 14, 2020, leaving UVA Hospital after a six-week hospitalization and is known to suffer from dementia and depression.
Woody Dillard was wearing blue jeans, black boots and a black “Kangol” style hat. He is from Charlottesville and is known to frequent the Salvation Army Shelter, Reid’s Supermarket, and the areas of Cherry Avenue and Washington Park.
Anyone with information about Woody Dillard’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office at (540)967-1234 or Louisa Crime Solvers at 800-346-1466.
