Law enforcement groups throw special parade to honor former employee

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Multiple law enforcement groups and firefighters from central Virginia lined the streets of Albemarle County to honor a woman who has made a difference throughout her decades of service. They threw her a very special parade to show love while she can still see it.
Signs, lights, and cars lit up the street all the way to Campbell’s house.
“Becky is an incredible person, she never met a stranger. If she met you once she remembered who you were,” President of Fraternal Order of Police Lodge Jonathan Kirby said.
Campbell is a breast cancer survivor, but now the sickness has come back more aggressively with other complications - placing her in hospice care.
“It makes me feel very, very sad. She’s been a great inspiration to this whole community, and she’s done so much for law enforcement,” Terry Hawkins, a friend, said.
Throughout the years, friends describe Campbell as an incredibly hard worker who has always been willing to help the community.
“About 20 years with the Albemarle Sheriff Office, 10 years with the University Police Department, but she’s been a member with the FOP Lodge for well over 30 years," Kirby said.
She also worked as the community dare instructor at the elementary school system for 15 years.
“You get to the end of your life ad you wonder if you’ve done good if you’ve made a difference and we just want Becky to know that she’s made a difference," Kirby said.
Campbell’s friends and family say they are praying for her during this difficult time.
