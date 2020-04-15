JMU junior guard Matt Lewis declares for NBA Draft

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - James Madison junior Matt Lewis has announced he will enter his name in the NBA Draft, while maintaining his ability to withdraw from the process and retain his final year of eligibility.
The 6-foot-5 guard scored 19.0 points per game last season, .and shot 37-percent from three-point range.
Lewis is 4th all-time in scoring in program history with 1,574 points.
Steve Stielper (2,126) is the all-time leader, setting the record in 104 games from 1976-80.
