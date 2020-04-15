Emily Couric Leadership Forum awarding $150K in college scholarships

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA — “What could be a better time than this to recognize new faces of women’s leadership?” is the question asked and answered by the Emily Couric Leadership Forum Board. Despite having to cancel its 20th annual awards luncheon, scheduled for today, April 15th, the board will fulfill its pledge to award $150,000 in college scholarships to high school senior women from Charlottesville and Albemarle who embody the grace, intelligence, and courage of the late Emily Couric, a Virginia State Senator and proud champion of our region and of women in leadership.