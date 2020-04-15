Community members pledge to #ShareMyCheckCville

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - People in Charlottesville are pledging their stimulus checks to the cause for equality.
#ShareMyCheckCville campaign is encouraging community members to donate their incoming checks to organizations like Cville Community Cares, Charlottesville Food Justice Network and others dedicated to racial and economic justice.
The pledge aims to combat the impacts of COVID-19 along racial lines, as well as help part-time and hourly wage workers in need.
More than a dozen people have signed the pledge so far.
