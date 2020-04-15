Cold Overnight. Sunny, Breezy Cool Thursday

Another cold start Friday morning with lows in the 30s and more frost/freeze concerns. Sun will give way to increasing clouds, but much of the day is looking dry with highs in the more seasonable mid to upper 60s. Friday night and into Saturday morning, more rain returns with the next cold front. This front will stall south of the region Sunday, with a break in the rain, but later Sunday into Monday, rain is expected to return. Temperatures warm early next week, with some drier days.