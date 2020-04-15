Cold Overnight. Sunny, Breezy Cool Thursday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Cold overnight and a cool and breezy Thursday. Temperatures will fall into the low and mid 30s by Thursday morning. A Freeze Warning is active for the Shenandoah Valley and Blue Ridge Mountains. Across the region tonight, if you have tender vegetation, take steps to protect. A dry cold front will cross the region Thursday to make for a breezy, cool, but sunny day. Afternoon highs ranging form the mid 50s to near 60.
Another cold start Friday morning with lows in the 30s and more frost/freeze concerns. Sun will give way to increasing clouds, but much of the day is looking dry with highs in the more seasonable mid to upper 60s. Friday night and into Saturday morning, more rain returns with the next cold front. This front will stall south of the region Sunday, with a break in the rain, but later Sunday into Monday, rain is expected to return. Temperatures warm early next week, with some drier days.
Tonight: Clear to partly cloudy, cold. Lows low to mid 30s.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, breezy, cool. High: mid 50s to near 60. Low: low to mid 30s - Frost/freeze conditions.
Friday: Increasing cloudiness, seasonable, late showers. High: mid to upper 60s. Low: low 40s
Saturday: Morning showers. Variable clouds, cooler. High: upper 50s to low 60s. Low: upper 30s to low 40s.
Sunday: Sun and clouds. Chance of showers late. High: upper 60s. Low: low to mid 40s
Monday: Mostly cloudy, showers. Highs mid to upper 60s. Low: low 40s.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs upper 60s to near 70. Low: low 40s.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, warm. Highs low 70s.
