Charlottesville police issue phone scam warning

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville police are warning folks about scammers who are posing as city officers and soliciting your personal information over the phone.
The department says scammers are claiming to be Sergeant Joey Lewis or another officer with CPD, who tells victims that there are warrants out for their arrest. The scammer then asks for the victim’s bank account information to pay for a $2,500 fine in order to avoid arrest.
Employees with the Charlottesville Police Department will never call you to solicit bank or credit card information over the phone or ask you to pay a fine to avoid arrest.
Call (434) 977-9041 to report similar incidents or any suspicious activity.
04/15/2020 Release from the Charlottesville Police Department:
