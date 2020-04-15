Charlottesville gym offering telehealth sessions amid business loss

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Regaining strength in a muscle after an injury or surgery was challenging before the coronavirus pandemic. Now, the professionals tasked with helping people do just that have an even tougher job.
Atlantic Sports & Rehabilitation Services would normally be filled with people lifting weights for their own health benefit, or pedaling bicycles to rebuild their leg muscles. The fitness facility is now closed.
“When the virus first started, we closed down our fitness facility two weeks before the governor ordered it because we wanted to make it safe for our patience," Atlantic Sports & Rehabilitation Owner Mark Tulenko said.
For the first time in its 25 years serving the Charlottesville community, its rehabilitation services will be the only thing carrying the business, but it has taken a hit, too.
“Our rehabilitation business is down 45% because of the virus," Tulenko said.
The company is offering telehealth services, as well as private rooms for patients. It is difficult to practice social distancing with the trainer, so the company is stepping up measures to keep everyone safe.
“We’re constantly sanitizing, cleaning, masks, gloves, doing whatever we can to keep patients safe," Tulenko said.
Stephanie Vanleeuwen, a physical therapist who has been with the company for six years, says that while she understands the risks, she has an important job to do.
“I think the precautions that we’ve taken, I feel pretty safe when I’m with a patient. They’ve got a mask on usually, I’ve got a mask and gloves, we’re sanitizing,” Vanleeuwen said.
While the coronavirus has led to a loss of customers, it has not led to a loss of spreading kindness.
“Somebody who had pulled our schedules actually wrote nice little notes on each of our schedules at the top, like thank you for doing what you’re doing,” Vanleeuwen said.
Ultimately, the team at Atlantic Sports & Rehabilitation Services is filled with gratitude knowing that while the company is experiencing a moment of weakness, they can continue helping patients build their strength.
