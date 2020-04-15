Charlottesville child advocacy center monitoring number of abuse cases during COVID-19 pandemic

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Foothills Child Advocacy Center in Charlottesville is keeping a close eye on the number of child abuse cases during the stay-at home-order in Virginia. The executive director of the center, Cynthia Hurst, says workers are currently seeing fewer reported cases of abuse.
That pattern is common during other times when school is out of session, but Hurst says they often see a spike in cases once children are back in schools.
“Now we’ve got added stress, and we’ve got a prolonged period that the children are at home,” Hurst said. “We’re really concerned, so we’re asking the community to please keep an eye out and help the kids as best you can”.
The Foothills Child Advocacy Center is considered essential, and is remaining open with screening techniques in place. They are encouraging people to reach out, and accepting donations to continue their work in central Virginia.
