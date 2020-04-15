Charlottesville-area pawn shop seeing new trend during COVID-19 pandemic

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A Charlottesville-area pawn shop says it is seeing some buying trends that go hand-in-hand with the current national mood.
The folks at Tobey’s Pawn say they have seen sales of firearms and video games increase drastically since the coronavirus pandemic started.
Owner Tobey Bouch says that an increase in gun sales is common in times of uncertainty. He expects to see an increase in pawned items in the coming weeks, as well.
“We see pawns start to rise, people start to say, ‘Oh, I don’t have a way to get money. I need to get some money,’ and they start pawning. We haven’t seen that, yet. I think people are still waiting on their stimulus checks and thinking that things are going to turn with the economy or with job situations,” the owner said.
One thing that’s not selling is jewelry. Bouch says that has decreased since the stay-at-home order started, believing it has to do with less people dressing to impress.
