Blue Ridge Area Food Bank receives donation from Giant

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -The Blue Ridge Area Food Bank has some extra money to help feed families in central Virginia and the Shenandoah Valley.
Grocery chain Giant announced Wednesday that the food bank was one of 18 organizations receiving part of a $250,000 donation.
The money will help the food bank address immediate needs including supplying food as well as offset additional operation expenses during the pandemic.
Giant Company Media Release:
THE GIANT COMPANY DONATES ADDITIONAL $250,000 TO SUPPORT LOCAL HUNGER RELIEF EFFORTS
COVID-19 pandemic-related donations now total $750,000 to hunger relief organizations and children’s hospitals located in communities served by the company
CARLISLE, Pa., April 15, 2020 – To help the fight against hunger during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, The GIANT Company today announced an additional donation of $250,000 to 18 local hunger relief organizations across its footprint. Each organization will use the funds to help address immediate needs including supplying food and ensuring critical food delivery to families in need throughout local communities in addition to helping offset added operational expenses during this unprecedented time.
“The GIANT Company is continuing to look for ways we can provide support to our community partners during this critical time as they are working overtime to respond to an ever-increasing number of clients,” said John Ponnett, senior vice president of retail operations, The GIANT Company. “Already on the frontlines of eliminating hunger in their communities, these organizations are now faced with doing so amid new challenges like food and volunteer shortages. It’s our hope that this donation will ease their burden and enable them to continue feeding the many families relying on them.”
Recipient organizations of The GIANT Company’s latest donation include:
- Blair County Community Action Program, Altoona, Pa.
- Blue Ridge Food Bank, Verona, Va.
- Downtown Daily Bread, Harrisburg, Pa.
- Dubois Food Pantry, Dubois, Pa.
- Family & Community Services of Delaware County, Media, Pa.
- Helping Harvest Food Bank, Reading, Pa.
- Lebanon County Christian Ministries, Lebanon, Pa.
- Loaves and Fishes, Martinsburg, W. Va.
- Manna on Main Street, Lansdale, Pa.
- New Hope Ministries, Mechanicsburg, Pa.
- Perry County Food Bank, New Bloomfield, Pa.
- Project Share, Carlisle, Pa.
- Salvation Army - Eastern PA and Delaware Division, Philadelphia, Pa.
- Second Harvest Food Bank of the Lehigh Valley and Northeast Pennsylvania, Nazareth, Pa.
- Sharing Excess, Philadelphia, Pa.
- Water Street Rescue Mission, Lancaster, Pa.
- West Chester Food Cupboard, West Chester, Pa.
- York County Food Bank, York, Pa.
“At a time when we are seeing tremendous increases in unemployment and the need for food across the state, this partnership ensures that The Salvation Army can continue to be a beacon of hope and healing as we have for more than 150 years,” said Lt. Col. Larry Ashcraft, divisional commander, The Salvation Army Eastern Pennsylvania and Delaware Division. “There is no quarantine from hunger. We thank The GIANT Company for their generous gift that will assist us to get food into the hands and mouths of people who need it most, during these desperate times.”
Last month, The GIANT Company announced a donation of $250,000 to four local hunger relief organizations including Central Pennsylvania Food Bank, Philabundance, Maryland Food Bank, and Meals on Wheels Pennsylvania. In addition, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, Penn State Children’s Hospital, The Janet Weis Children’s Hospital at Geisinger, Children’s National Hospital, and Johns Hopkins Children’s Center each received $50,000 to support COVID-19 mitigation efforts.
Customers looking to join The GIANT Company and support hunger relief efforts can continue to choose to round up their purchase at self-checkout to the nearest dollar, with funds benefiting regional food banks.
