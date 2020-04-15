Big Brothers Big Sisters teaming up with Chris Long Foundation

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Big Brothers Big Sisters (BBBS) is teaming up with the Chris Long Foundation and their Grub4Good program to deliver a total of 300 meals Thursday and Friday evening to “littles” and their families
BBBS is committed to at least four weeks of delivering these meals to area families. The food will be provided by a different restaurant each week.
Meals for Thursday, April 16, and Friday, April 17, will be prepared by Wayside Takeout and Catering.
“Chris Long Foundation does lots of great work in the Charlottesville area, and we’re fortunate in that we are still supporting our matches during this time. So not only are we supporting the ‘bigs’ and ‘littles’ that are currently matched, but we’re also making more matches,” BBBS of Central Blue Ridge Executive Director Athena Gould said.
Goud says now more than ever the community needs to stay connected. BBBS is still providing mentors to children in a virtual format. If you’d like to become a big brother or big sister you can visit their website at blueridgebigs.org
