Albemarle County extends commercial burn ban due to COVID-19 crisis

ALBEAMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County is extending its commercial burn ban in the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic.
The ban was set to expire at the end of April, but it will run through May 31.
Burning is most common in developmental areas, which are more densely populated right now due to the “stay-at-home” order. This will prevent the possibility of increased respiratory issues or additional calls for fires.
Albemarle County Fire Rescue Press Release April 15, 2020
Executive Order to Extend Commercial Open Air Burn Ban
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA - Albemarle County is extending the ban on open air burning of debris waste from land clearing operations through the end of May, through an executive order and in response to the emergency declaration for COVID-19. This extends the annual seasonal ban on commercial burns (Albemarle County Code 6-403 and 6-406 [B]) that restricts the open air burning of debris waste from land clearing operations for development and construction projects from February 15 through April 30, which is considered the low-humidity, high-fire potential time of year.
Albemarle County will have periodic reviews to determine whether to extend or shorten the ban.
Large-scale burns occur most often in the development areas of the County, which are more densely populated. The “Stay at Home” Order means more residents are in their homes during the day – which was not anticipated when the time restraints associated with the current County code section was adopted.
The presence of more people at home during allowable burning hours creates a potential for an increase in perceived respiratory ailments that could be mistaken for COVID-19, misconception of what is burning (house, brush etc.), the severity of the incident, and, though rare, the potential for a brush fire. All of which puts an additional strain on the emergency response system.
