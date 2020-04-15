Albemarle County extends commercial burn ban due to COVID-19 crisis

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA - Albemarle County is extending the ban on open air burning of debris waste from land clearing operations through the end of May, through an executive order and in response to the emergency declaration for COVID-19. This extends the annual seasonal ban on commercial burns (Albemarle County Code 6-403 and 6-406 [B]) that restricts the open air burning of debris waste from land clearing operations for development and construction projects from February 15 through April 30, which is considered the low-humidity, high-fire potential time of year.