Albemarle Co. martial arts studio offers online lessons during coronavirus shutdown

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Martial arts normally rely on daily practice and instruction. With restrictions on gatherings and fear about spreading coronavirus, one Albemarle County Taekwondo and Hapkido studio is finding ways to punch and kick through this crisis.
“It’s the idea of breaking the stress because you’re dealing mainly with children, and even adults because you don’t know what’s going to go on, because there’s no more normal. This is the new reality now” Henzey explained.
Students are finding creative ways to get their endorphins—because everyone doesn’t have things like weights to train with. Henzey says some are using everyday objects like paint cans to build muscle until they can get back in the dojang.
“it's been exciting, figuring out how to have people do things to get things across” said Henzey.
The virtual lessons are free of charge. Henzey says goodwill and donations are keeping the school prepared for when students can come back together.
"I have some parents who are insisting on sending checks for the school, you know, I mean they care a lot about the school and they’re trying to help out as much as possible,” Henzey said. “I have a fantastic landlord, United Land Court, who is deferring my rent payments until we’re out of this particular situation”.
Henzey says he hopes to offer up small or private lessons once it is safe to do so.
